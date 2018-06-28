The White House announced Thursday that President Trump will hold his first summit next month with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting is drawing criticism from some who argue that Trump is going too easy on the Kremlin on a number of important issues — from Russian meddling in U.S. elections in 2016, to Russia's annexation of Crimea and Russia's support of Syria's President Bashar Assad.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR Moscow correspondent Lucian Kim (@Lucian_Kim).