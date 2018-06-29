Justice Anthony Kennedy's announcement he will retire from the Supreme Court sets up a fierce battle between Democrats and Republicans over his replacement. The news caps a contentious term for the court that left many liberals dismayed and many conservatives celebrating.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson takes a look back at some of the court's noteworthy decisions with David Cole (@DavidColeACLU), national legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union, and Elizabeth Slattery (@EHSlattery), legal fellow at the Heritage Foundation.