Liberals Lament As Conservatives Celebrate Favorable Supreme Court Term10:41
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
June 29, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
The US Supreme Court in Washington, DC. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
The US Supreme Court in Washington, DC. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

Justice Anthony Kennedy's announcement he will retire from the Supreme Court sets up a fierce battle between Democrats and Republicans over his replacement. The news caps a contentious term for the court that left many liberals dismayed and many conservatives celebrating.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson takes a look back at some of the court's noteworthy decisions with David Cole (@DavidColeACLU), national legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union, and Elizabeth Slattery (@EHSlattery), legal fellow at the Heritage Foundation.

This segment aired on June 29, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news