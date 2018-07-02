Canada Begins Tariffs On U.S. Goods, With Chinese Tariffs Looming03:40
July 02, 2018
In retaliation for the Trump administration's steel tariffs, Canada enacted tariffs on a number of U.S. goods on Sunday.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Michael Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor for Bloomberg News, about how tariffs are impacting markets and businesses in the U.S., with Chinese tariffs on some U.S. goods set to begin Friday.

This segment aired on July 2, 2018.

