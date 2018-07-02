German Chancellor Tries To Hold Coalition Together Amid Migration Debate03:35
July 02, 2018
German Chancellor Angela Merkel faces dissension from her government over a deal on migration she forged with other EU countries. If Merkel is unable to keep her interior minister from resigning, her coalition may collapse.

NPR's Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson (@sorayanelson) explains the implications with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson.

This segment aired on July 2, 2018.

