After Hurricane Maria, Some See Solar Energy As Viable Alternative In Puerto Rico06:09
July 02, 2018
Solar panels set up by Tesla Industries are seen at a hospital in Vieques, Puerto Rico, on Nov. 27, 2017. (Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Immediately after Hurricane Maria, a community center called Casa Pueblo in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico, provided its neighbors with solar energy. A few months after the event, some believe it's possible that renewable energy could light up the whole island.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Arturo Massol Deyá, Casa Pueblo's co-director, about the alternatives Puerto Ricans have for renewable energy.

This segment aired on July 2, 2018.

