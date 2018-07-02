Here & Now
Why Oklahoma Has The Highest Incarceration Rate In The U.S.09:49Play
Oklahoma has now overtaken Louisiana as the state with the highest incarceration rate in the country, according to data from the Prison Policy Initiative.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with John Carl, a professor of sociology and criminology at the University of Oklahoma, about how the rate got so high and what kind of overhaul is in motion.
This segment aired on July 2, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news