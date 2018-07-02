Cohen's 'Family And Country' Remark; Trump Supreme Court Pick; Immigration Protests10:43
July 02, 2018
President Trump's longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen (left) exits a New York court on April 16, 2018 in New York City. Trump's lawyers asked a federal judge to temporarily block prosecutors from reviewing files seized by the FBI from Cohen's offices and hotel room earlier this month. Trump's lawyers have argued that many of the documents are protected by attorney-client privilege. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump's longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen (left) exits a New York court on April 16, 2018 in New York City. Trump's lawyers asked a federal judge to temporarily block prosecutors from reviewing files seized by the FBI from Cohen's offices and hotel room earlier this month. Trump's lawyers have argued that many of the documents are protected by attorney-client privilege. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

In an interview with ABC News, President Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen says his loyalty while he is under investigation is to "family and country first," sparking discussion about whether Cohen will cooperate with prosecutors in the FBI's investigation of possible Trump campaign collusion with Russians.

NPR lead politics editor Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss the developments, and the week ahead in politics.

This segment aired on July 2, 2018.

