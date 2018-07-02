Here & Now
Cohen's 'Family And Country' Remark; Trump Supreme Court Pick; Immigration Protests10:43Play
In an interview with ABC News, President Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen says his loyalty while he is under investigation is to "family and country first," sparking discussion about whether Cohen will cooperate with prosecutors in the FBI's investigation of possible Trump campaign collusion with Russians.
NPR lead politics editor Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss the developments, and the week ahead in politics.
This segment aired on July 2, 2018.
