A gunman attacked the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, last week, leaving five dead and two others injured. As Gazette reporters mourn their colleagues, they are covering a national story about gun violence brought painfully close to home.

Meanwhile, newsrooms across the country are grappling with security concerns amid rhetorical hostility toward journalists.

Trif Alatzas (@trifalatzas), publisher and editor-in-chief of the Baltimore Sun Media Group, which owns the Capital Gazette, joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss these issues and how newsrooms have coped following the violence.