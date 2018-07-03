'They Were Ready To Go': Capital Gazette Publisher On Newsroom's Response To Tragedy05:28
July 03, 2018
A Capital Gazette newspaper rack displays the day's front page, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked journalists in the newspaper's building Thursday, killing several people before police quickly stormed the building and arrested him, police and witnesses said. (Patrick Semansky/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
A gunman attacked the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, last week, leaving five dead and two others injured. As Gazette reporters mourn their colleagues, they are covering a national story about gun violence brought painfully close to home.

Meanwhile, newsrooms across the country are grappling with security concerns amid rhetorical hostility toward journalists.

Trif Alatzas (@trifalatzas), publisher and editor-in-chief of the Baltimore Sun Media Group, which owns the Capital Gazette, joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss these issues and how newsrooms have coped following the violence.

This segment aired on July 3, 2018.

