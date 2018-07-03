Here & Now
A dangerous heat wave is hitting cities across the United States later this week and this weekend. Temperatures at the peak of the heat wave will run 10 to 20 degrees above normal.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with the Weather Channel meteorologist Mark Elliot (@twcMarkElliot) about the conditions and precautions people can take.
This segment aired on July 3, 2018.
