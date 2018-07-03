Extreme Heat And Humidity Hit Northeast Ahead Of July Fourth06:23
July 03, 2018
Shaggy Santos assembles a ride for a Fourth of July carnival in Jersey City, N.J., Monday, July 2, 2018. The National Weather Service has most of New Jersey state under an excessive heat warning or heat advisory, with heat indices predicted to top 100 degrees. (Seth Wenig/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
A dangerous heat wave is hitting cities across the United States later this week and this weekend. Temperatures at the peak of the heat wave will run 10 to 20 degrees above normal.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with the Weather Channel meteorologist Mark Elliot (@twcMarkElliot) about the conditions and precautions people can take.

This segment aired on July 3, 2018.

