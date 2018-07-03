Climate change is presenting the insurance industry with added risk, and one company is collecting data to help certify products that will help prevent loss in a major storm.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd (@odowdpeter) visits the FM Global Research campus in Rhode Island to see how the insurance company is learning to mitigate damage from natural disasters.

“Climate change is one of the things that makes it to the boardroom of global businesses,” says Lou Gritzo, a research manager for FM Global. “As a company that's goal is to protect the risks of those businesses, we do studies of climate change, we monitor climate science. The most important things now are extreme precipitation, the increase in flooding and sea level rise.”

Interview Highlights

On how the company measures the impacts of climate change

“Well, FM Global is a fact-based insurance company. So when we focus on protecting against extreme precipitation, it's because we have good, sound physics and data behind it. When we look at focusing on sea level rise and the impact especially on coastal communities or shoreline — specifically around the equator because the sea level is not rising uniformly — we're basing that on measurements and a good, sound understanding of why it's happening, not just a speculation of if it's happening. The one thing that businesses around the world are seeing is natural hazards are becoming more important. A hundred and eighty-three years ago when FM Global [was] started by some mill owner in North Providence, Rhode Island, it was all about fire. Fire is still a big problem. Now natural hazards every year are eating away at business value and causing more damage and more destruction to businesses, communities and homes.”

An FM Research employee holds up a piece of hail, to be fired from the hail launcher. (Peter O'Dowd/Here & Now)

On how to live with the risk of climate change

“So living with the risk is best dealt with if we acknowledge that there's those hazards upfront before we build that facility, before we decide to move in and develop that area, and maybe build a little bit higher or maybe build a little bit further back from the coastline. That's the best-case scenario. The challenge is all the stuff that's already out there. That's where we've got to come up with cost effective ways to say, ‘Here is kind of what you can do,’ and then testing products … to say, ‘If you're going to use something to reduce that risk, here is something that we've tested to make sure is going to perform as expected.' ”