Here & Now
Newfound Records Dating Back To Civil Rights Era Add Greater Detail To The Movement
A big discovery of records from the civil rights era describing moments like the famous arrests of Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. after the bus boycotts were recently handed to Alabama State University on a loan.
The arrest records were found back in 2013 by an intern working at a county courthouse, and were kept for revision.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Maya McKenzie, the former intern who made the discovery.
This segment aired on July 3, 2018.
