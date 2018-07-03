What Happens When Recreational Marijuana Is Legal, But Unavailable?03:47
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 03, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
A marijuana plant. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
A marijuana plant. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Nine states and Washington, D.C. have now legalized recreational marijuana. But three of those nine states, along with the district, have no recreational pot shops.

In Massachusetts, a voter referendum called for legal sales of marijuana to start in January. That was pushed to July 1. But still, no stores yet.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Kamani Jefferson, president of the Massachusetts Recreational Consumer Council, a group that advocates for marijuana consumers.

This segment aired on July 3, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news