Questions About Next Steps As Thai Cave Rescue Continues05:43
July 03, 2018
Relatives of the missing boys show photos of them after the 12 boys and their soccer coach were found alive in the cave where they've been missing for over a week after monsoon rains blocked the main entrance on July 2, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. (Linh Pham/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Relatives of the missing boys show photos of them after the 12 boys and their soccer coach were found alive in the cave where they've been missing for over a week after monsoon rains blocked the main entrance on July 2, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. (Linh Pham/Getty Images)

A top Thai official said Tuesday that heavy rains forecast for the coming days could worsen floods in a mountain cave, forcing authorities to speed up their extraction of the 12 boys and the soccer coach who are trapped there.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from Michael Sullivan (@MSullivanSEAsia), who's covering the story for NPR.

This segment aired on July 3, 2018.

