A top Thai official said Tuesday that heavy rains forecast for the coming days could worsen floods in a mountain cave, forcing authorities to speed up their extraction of the 12 boys and the soccer coach who are trapped there.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from Michael Sullivan (@MSullivanSEAsia), who's covering the story for NPR.
This segment aired on July 3, 2018.
