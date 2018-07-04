Here & Now
Washington Program Aims To Give Adult Students Access To 'Deep Learning'
At one public college in Washington state, the focus is on creating a community of adult learners. Evergreen State's Tacoma Program stands out among other programs that cater to students returning for their bachelor's degree: it's all about "deep learning" that connects subject areas and brings students together.
NPR's Anya Kamenetz (@anya1anya) reports.
This segment aired on July 4, 2018.
