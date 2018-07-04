Here & Now
Heat and humidity is a big factor Wednesday for the more than 60,000 runners participating in the Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta. Organizers started the race a half hour early to make it a little easier on participants.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd checks in with Adam Harding (@HardingCBS46), a reporter for CBS46 news in Atlanta who's at the race.
This segment aired on July 4, 2018.
