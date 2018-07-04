Here & Now
A Trip To Philadelphia's Museum Of The American Revolution09:40Play
In Philadelphia, the Museum of the American Revolution will mark the Fourth of July holiday on Wednesday. The museum, which opened in April 2017, pays tribute to the bloody revolution that gave birth to the United States more than 200 years ago.
Here & Now's Alex Ashlock (@aashlock) traveled to Philadelphia to tour the museum and find out more.
This segment aired on July 4, 2018.
