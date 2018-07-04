A Trip To Philadelphia's Museum Of The American Revolution09:40
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 04, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
(Courtesy of the Museum of the American Revolution)MoreCloseclosemore
(Courtesy of the Museum of the American Revolution)

In Philadelphia, the Museum of the American Revolution will mark the Fourth of July holiday on Wednesday. The museum, which opened in April 2017, pays tribute to the bloody revolution that gave birth to the United States more than 200 years ago.

Here & Now's Alex Ashlock (@aashlock) traveled to Philadelphia to tour the museum and find out more.

This segment aired on July 4, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news