This week marks one year since pot shops starting selling legal recreational marijuana in Nevada. The rollout came just eight months after voters approved a ballot measure in 2016.

Critics initially called out the state, saying sales began before all the kinks were worked out. But 12 months in, Nevada has surpassed its tax revenue goals and is looking forward to more industry growth.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Rachel Christiansen (@tourderachel) from Nevada Public Radio in Las Vegas.