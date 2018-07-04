The personal loan industry is having a record year, with the value of outstanding balances going up 18 percent in the first quarter of 2018. The growth in these personal loans isn't due just to big traditional banks, but also a number of startups in the financial tech, or "fintech," world.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), who hosts the podcast "Full Disclosure."