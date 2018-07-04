The clock is ticking on efforts to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been stuck in a flooded cave in northern Thailand since June 23.

Medics and nurses from the Royal Thai Navy have delivered food and provided medical attention, with seven members of the Navy team spending Tuesday night with the trapped team. New videos show the boys being treated for cuts and rashes.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd discusses how the rescue might unfold with Anmar Mirza, coordinator of the U.S. National Cave Rescue Commission.