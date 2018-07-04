Thai Cave Rescue 'One Of The Most Complicated' This Expert Has Seen06:43
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 04, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
In this July 3, 2018, image taken from video provided by the Royal Thai Navy Facebook Page, Thai boys smile as Thai Navy SEAL medic help injured children inside a cave in Mae Sai, northern Thailand. The Thai soccer teammates stranded more than a week in the partly flooded cave said they were healthy on a video released Wednesday, as heavy rains forecast for later this week could complicate plans to safely extract them. (Royal Thai Navy Facebook Page via AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In this July 3, 2018, image taken from video provided by the Royal Thai Navy Facebook Page, Thai boys smile as Thai Navy SEAL medic help injured children inside a cave in Mae Sai, northern Thailand. The Thai soccer teammates stranded more than a week in the partly flooded cave said they were healthy on a video released Wednesday, as heavy rains forecast for later this week could complicate plans to safely extract them. (Royal Thai Navy Facebook Page via AP)

The clock is ticking on efforts to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been stuck in a flooded cave in northern Thailand since June 23.

Medics and nurses from the Royal Thai Navy have delivered food and provided medical attention, with seven members of the Navy team spending Tuesday night with the trapped team. New videos show the boys being treated for cuts and rashes.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd discusses how the rescue might unfold with Anmar Mirza, coordinator of the U.S. National Cave Rescue Commission.

This segment aired on July 4, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news