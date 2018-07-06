Here & Now
Unemployment Rate Ticks Up To 4 Percent In June05:12Play
The U.S. Labor Department reports that the unemployment rate has gone up to 4 percent in June. The economy also added 213,000 jobs, which is higher than expected. The news comes as the trade war between the U.S. and China escalates.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Michael Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor for Bloomberg News.
This segment aired on July 6, 2018.
