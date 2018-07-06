Unemployment Rate Ticks Up To 4 Percent In June05:12
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 06, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, a job applicant looks at job listings for the Riverside Hotel at a job fair hosted by Job News South Florida, in Sunrise, Fla. The Labor Department said Friday, July 6, that the unemployment rate rose to 4.0 percent from 3.8 percent as more people began looking for work and not all of them found it. (Lynne Sladky/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, a job applicant looks at job listings for the Riverside Hotel at a job fair hosted by Job News South Florida, in Sunrise, Fla. The Labor Department said Friday, July 6, that the unemployment rate rose to 4.0 percent from 3.8 percent as more people began looking for work and not all of them found it. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

The U.S. Labor Department reports that the unemployment rate has gone up to 4 percent in June. The economy also added 213,000 jobs, which is higher than expected. The news comes as the trade war between the U.S. and China escalates.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Michael Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor for Bloomberg News.

This segment aired on July 6, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news