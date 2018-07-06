This year is almost half over and, with summer in full swing, it's time to settle into the air conditioning and check out some good TV.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) tells Here & Now's Lisa Mullins about his favorite shows of the year so far, from offbeat dark comedies like HBO's "Barry" and BBC's "Killing Eve" to dramas that foreground marginalized voices, like Showtime's "The Chi" and Starz's "Vida."