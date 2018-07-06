Who Is New EPA Leader Andrew Wheeler?05:48
July 06, 2018
In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) building is shown in Washington. Andrew Wheeler, the No. 2 official at EPA, will take over the agency on July 9, 2018, now that President Trump has accepted the resignation of embattled administrator Scott Pruitt. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Scott Pruitt is out as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, and on Monday his deputy, Andrew Wheeler, will take over as acting director of the agency. Wheeler, a former coal lobbyist, has worked in Washington for more than 20 years. Environmentalists worry he will continue Pruitt's deregulatory agenda.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Robin Bravender (@rbravender), deputy editor of Climatewire at E&E News.

This segment aired on July 6, 2018.

