Scott Pruitt is out as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, and on Monday his deputy, Andrew Wheeler, will take over as acting director of the agency. Wheeler, a former coal lobbyist, has worked in Washington for more than 20 years. Environmentalists worry he will continue Pruitt's deregulatory agenda.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Robin Bravender (@rbravender), deputy editor of Climatewire at E&E News.