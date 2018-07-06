Last week's retirement announcement of Justice Anthony Kennedy, a frequent swing vote, means that President Trump will have a rare opportunity to reshape the Supreme Court.

As Trump vets a handful of potential candidates before an expected Monday announcement, lawmakers are gearing up for what promises to be a contentious confirmation process.

NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss who Trump is considering, and the expectation that the new justice will have a hand in tackling divisive issues.