July 06, 2018
President Trump listens while Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy speaks during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 10, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Last week's retirement announcement of Justice Anthony Kennedy, a frequent swing vote, means that President Trump will have a rare opportunity to reshape the Supreme Court.

As Trump vets a handful of potential candidates before an expected Monday announcement, lawmakers are gearing up for what promises to be a contentious confirmation process.

NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss who Trump is considering, and the expectation that the new justice will have a hand in tackling divisive issues.

This segment aired on July 6, 2018.

