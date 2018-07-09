HBO's new overseer told employees that the company needs to change to become more like Netflix. "It's going to be a tough year," John Stankey told an audience of employees at a recent town hall meeting in New York City. Stankey is the CEO of WarnerMedia and now oversees HBO after AT&T acquired HBO's parent company, Time Warner.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic.