Possible Family Reunification Site Inappropriate For Children, Immigration Attorney Says06:04
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 09, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
In this June 26, 2018, file photo, a U.S. Border Patrol truck enters the Port Isabel Detention Center, which holds detainees of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in Los Fresnos, Texas. (David J. Phillip/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In this June 26, 2018, file photo, a U.S. Border Patrol truck enters the Port Isabel Detention Center, which holds detainees of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in Los Fresnos, Texas. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has indicated that the Port Isabel Detention Center in south Texas could be the site of migrant family reunifications, a facility that human rights attorney Sara E. Dill likens to a prison.

Dill (@SEDLAW15) joins Here & Now's Lisa Mullins to discuss Port Isabel and her efforts advising some migrant parents who are currently separated from their children and being held there.

This segment aired on July 9, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news