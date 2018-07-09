Here & Now
Possible Family Reunification Site Inappropriate For Children, Immigration Attorney Says06:04Play
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has indicated that the Port Isabel Detention Center in south Texas could be the site of migrant family reunifications, a facility that human rights attorney Sara E. Dill likens to a prison.
Dill (@SEDLAW15) joins Here & Now's Lisa Mullins to discuss Port Isabel and her efforts advising some migrant parents who are currently separated from their children and being held there.
This segment aired on July 9, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news