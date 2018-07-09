Trump Administration Faces Court Deadlines On Family Reunification04:52
July 09, 2018
About 3,000 migrant children are in federal custody in facilities around the country. A judge is now weighing a lawsuit from immigrant parents, and has ordered the federal government to reunite the youngest of the children — about 100 under the age of 5 — with their parents by Tuesday.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with USA Today immigration reporter Alan Gomez (@alangomez) for an update on whether officials are going to be able to meet that deadline.

This segment aired on July 9, 2018.

