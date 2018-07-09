Here & Now
Trump Prepares To Unveil Supreme Court Pick; Deadline For Reuniting Families Looms05:15Play
President Trump is expected to reveal his nominee to take over retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy's Supreme Court seat at an event Monday night. Meanwhile, it seems clear that the Trump administration will not meet a deadline to reunify young children separated from their parents at the southern border.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) about the latest.
This segment aired on July 9, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news