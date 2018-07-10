Immigrant children in Denmark as young as 1 year old must attend day care for 30 hours a week for instruction in "Danish values," according to a new law. The new law is part of a broader "ghetto package" designed to force immigrants living in 25 mostly Muslim enclaves to assimilate.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Naser Khader (@naserkhaderdk), a member of the Conservative People's Party in Denmark who's an advocate of the new assimilation laws. He's also a Muslim who immigrated to Denmark from Syria.