In Denmark, Controversial Assimilation Laws Target Muslim Immigrants04:56
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 10, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Children get ready to race down a steep hill painted with lines at a recreational area in Copenhagen's Norrebro neighborhood. (Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Children get ready to race down a steep hill painted with lines at a recreational area in Copenhagen's Norrebro neighborhood. (Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images)

Immigrant children in Denmark as young as 1 year old must attend day care for 30 hours a week for instruction in "Danish values," according to a new law. The new law is part of a broader "ghetto package" designed to force immigrants living in 25 mostly Muslim enclaves to assimilate.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Naser Khader (@naserkhaderdk), a member of the Conservative People's Party in Denmark who's an advocate of the new assimilation laws. He's also a Muslim who immigrated to Denmark from Syria.

This segment aired on July 10, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news