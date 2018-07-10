The Legacy Of Leo Sarkisian, American Broadcaster Devoted To 'Music Time In Africa'11:06
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 10, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Leo Sarkisian, center, his wife, Mary, and VOA Director David Ensor smile during a celebration that followed the renaming of VOA Studio 23 in Sarkisian's honor, Jan. 29, 2014. (Courtesy VOA)MoreCloseclosemore
Leo Sarkisian, center, his wife, Mary, and VOA Director David Ensor smile during a celebration that followed the renaming of VOA Studio 23 in Sarkisian's honor, Jan. 29, 2014. (Courtesy VOA)

Leo Sarkisian traveled to places few Westerners went, and recorded local music most people had never heard.

Sarkisian, well-known for creating the Voice of America radio show "Music Time in Africa," died in June at an assisted living home in New Hampshire. He was 97.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins remembers Sarkisian's remarkable life with Kelly Askew, a professor of anthropology and Afro-American and African studies at the University of Michigan.

This segment aired on July 10, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news