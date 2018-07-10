Leo Sarkisian traveled to places few Westerners went, and recorded local music most people had never heard.

Sarkisian, well-known for creating the Voice of America radio show "Music Time in Africa," died in June at an assisted living home in New Hampshire. He was 97.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins remembers Sarkisian's remarkable life with Kelly Askew, a professor of anthropology and Afro-American and African studies at the University of Michigan.