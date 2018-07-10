Here & Now
One Tennessee Family's Efforts To Preserve Trove Of Old Folk Songs06:07Play
In Tennessee, one family has been credited with single-handedly preserving a trove of folk songs that otherwise would have vanished. In the middle of the last century, these old ballads — sung without musical accompaniment — fell out of fashion.
Tony Gonzalez (@TGonzalez) from WPLN in Nashville introduces us to the Hicks family, and to the ethnomusicologist who first recorded and helped spread their traditional songs.
This segment aired on July 10, 2018.
