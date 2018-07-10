President Trump begins a diplomatic gauntlet when he departs for Brussels on Tuesday. In addition to NATO members irked by Trump's demands for more defense spending, the president will be greeted by a British government in disarray over Brexit when he travels to the U.K. later this week, ahead of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

Trump's trip comes on the heels of denuclearization talks with North Korea that ended with the North Koreans accusing the U.S. of "gangster-like" behavior.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Leon Panetta, who served as White House chief of staff for President Clinton and as both CIA director and secretary of defense under President Obama.