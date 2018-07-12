Despite a worldwide decline in production, tobacco remains North Carolina's most valuable crop. During the picking season, it's all hands on deck — and some of those hands belong to kids as young as 7 years old.

The Fair Labor Standards Act makes exceptions to child labor laws for small farms, and allows hires as young as 12 for larger ones.

Melissa Bailey Castillo, outreach coordinator at the Kinston Community Health Center in Kinston, North Carolina, in the heart of the region's tobacco country, tells Here & Now's Robin Young that the industry's rules are not strict enough and that current regulations are rarely enforced.

Here & Now received this statement from the American Farm Bureau Federation in response to Castillo's statements: