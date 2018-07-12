Here & Now
Despite a worldwide decline in production, tobacco remains North Carolina's most valuable crop. During the picking season, it's all hands on deck — and some of those hands belong to kids as young as 7 years old.
The Fair Labor Standards Act makes exceptions to child labor laws for small farms, and allows hires as young as 12 for larger ones.
Melissa Bailey Castillo, outreach coordinator at the Kinston Community Health Center in Kinston, North Carolina, in the heart of the region's tobacco country, tells Here & Now's Robin Young that the industry's rules are not strict enough and that current regulations are rarely enforced.
Here & Now received this statement from the American Farm Bureau Federation in response to Castillo's statements:
Your advocate says she is aware of bad practices — cash payments for work, no employee records, no safety oversight, lack of water– in tobacco fields. All of these are either illegal or practices no responsible person would support. AFBF neither promotes nor condones any of them. If the person you interviewed witnessed such behavior, we hope she reported it to the appropriate authorities.
Farm Bureau advocates for the interests of farmers. Our policies are set out by our delegates — everyday agricultural producers who are very proud of their heritage. We are not in the business of protecting, promoting or prosecuting bad actors.
Farm kids can and should have the opportunity to work on their family’s farms. Those same opportunities can be enormously beneficial for off-farm adolescents as well — not only by helping to preserve that way of life but in instilling in young adults a work ethic they can take with them their entire lives.
The American Farm Bureau has never and would never attempt to silence any one’s right to free speech. Nothing about our advocacy keeps worker advocates from speaking up for people who have been authentically wronged.
This segment aired on July 12, 2018.
