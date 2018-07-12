Here & Now
Facing Controversy, Papa John's Founder Steps Down As Chairman03:44Play
Papa John's founder John Schnatter has announced he will step down as chairman of the pizza chain after Forbes reported his use of the N-word during a May conference call. Schnatter had stepped down as CEO in December.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), who hosts the podcast "Full Disclosure."
This segment aired on July 12, 2018.
