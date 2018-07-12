Facing Controversy, Papa John's Founder Steps Down As Chairman03:44
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 12, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Papa John's Founder, Chairman and CEO John Schnatter looks on at the NFL Media Center, promoting Papa John's Super Bowl XLVII Coin Toss Experience in 2013, in New Orleans. (Jack Dempsey/Invision for Papa John's/AP Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Papa John's Founder, Chairman and CEO John Schnatter looks on at the NFL Media Center, promoting Papa John's Super Bowl XLVII Coin Toss Experience in 2013, in New Orleans. (Jack Dempsey/Invision for Papa John's/AP Images)

Papa John's founder John Schnatter has announced he will step down as chairman of the pizza chain after Forbes reported his use of the N-word during a May conference call. Schnatter had stepped down as CEO in December.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), who hosts the podcast "Full Disclosure."

This segment aired on July 12, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news