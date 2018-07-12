Kavanaugh Nomination Another Chance For Mitch McConnell To Shape Supreme Court09:43
July 12, 2018
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) (left) makes brief remarks before meeting with Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump's nominee to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, in the U.S. Capitol, July 10, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) (left) makes brief remarks before meeting with Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump's nominee to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, in the U.S. Capitol, July 10, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

This is part 2 of a two-part conversation. You can hear part 1 here.

In 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell successfully blocked Merrick Garland, President Obama's pick for the Supreme Court. McConnell then got President Trump's nominee Neil Gorsuch through by ending the Senate filibuster on Supreme Court nominations.

Now, the Kentucky Republican is overseeing the confirmation of a second Supreme Court nominee under Trump: Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Washington Post senior congressional correspondent Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to talk about the power McConnell holds over shaping the judiciary, and his role in Congress.

This segment aired on July 12, 2018.

