This is part 2 of a two-part conversation. You can hear part 1 here.

In 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell successfully blocked Merrick Garland, President Obama's pick for the Supreme Court. McConnell then got President Trump's nominee Neil Gorsuch through by ending the Senate filibuster on Supreme Court nominations.

Now, the Kentucky Republican is overseeing the confirmation of a second Supreme Court nominee under Trump: Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Washington Post senior congressional correspondent Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to talk about the power McConnell holds over shaping the judiciary, and his role in Congress.