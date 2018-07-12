Scott Dozier would have become the first death row inmate in the U.S. to be executed with the synthetic opioid fentanyl. But hours before the planned execution on Wednesday, a Nevada judge suspended the execution. The announcement comes after questions about how Nevada's Department of Corrections got its hands on the drugs.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks about the case with Maurice Chammah (@MauriceChammah), staff writer for The Marshall Project.