Charges Against Stormy Daniels Dropped Following Arrest At Ohio Strip Club05:54
July 12, 2018Updated Jul 12, 2018 1:44 PM
In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons touch her in violation of a state law, her attorney said early Thursday, July 12. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons touch her in violation of a state law, her attorney said early Thursday, July 12. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP)

All charges against adult film star Stormy Daniels have been dropped, following her arrest early Thursday at a strip club in Columbus, Ohio. She had been accused of touching patrons and police officers during a performance, which is against a state strip club law.

Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from Patrick Cooley (@PatrickACooley), reporter with The Columbus Dispatch.

This segment aired on July 12, 2018.

