Here & Now
Charges Against Stormy Daniels Dropped Following Arrest At Ohio Strip Club
All charges against adult film star Stormy Daniels have been dropped, following her arrest early Thursday at a strip club in Columbus, Ohio. She had been accused of touching patrons and police officers during a performance, which is against a state strip club law.
Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from Patrick Cooley (@PatrickACooley), reporter with The Columbus Dispatch.
This segment aired on July 12, 2018.
