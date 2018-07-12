For a second day in a row, President Trump scrambled the calculus at the NATO summit in Brussels, declaring that allies had agreed to his demands that they pay even more then they'd previously agreed to for shared defense.

French President Emmanuel Macron rejected that is what allies agreed to in a heads-of-state meeting which turned into an emergency budget session Thursday morning.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses the state of the alliance with Nina Jankowicz (@wiczipedia), global fellow at the Wilson Center.