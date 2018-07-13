Here & Now
Social Media Buzz: Emmett Till Investigation Renewed; Serena Williams At Wimbledon05:48Play
The Justice Department announced this week it is reopening its investigation into the 1955 death of Emmett Till, while people online are relitigating the case. Also, Serena Williams is soaking in the love at Wimbledon from her supporters on social media.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with social media with Femi Oke (@FemiOke) of Al Jazeera English.
This segment aired on July 13, 2018.
