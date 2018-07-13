President Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May held a joint press conference Friday during the president's visit to the U.K. Trump downplayed harsh comments he made about May's Brexit plan to the British tabloid The Sun on Thursday, using the term "fake news" to refer to the Sun story.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) about the news media in the U.K., the power of Rupert Murdoch, who owns The Sun along with Fox News in the U.S.