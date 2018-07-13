Trump Interview With Rupert Murdoch-Owned Tabloid Rocks U.K. Visit05:47
July 13, 2018
Tom Newton Dunn, political editor of the Sun Newspaper, right, waits to speak to Fox Television News network at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. In an interview with Sun newspaper, President Trump slammed British Prime Minister Theresa May's plan for British departure from the Europe Union and praised her political rival Boris Johnson, who quit May's Cabinet this week over Brexit differences. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

President Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May held a joint press conference Friday during the president's visit to the U.K. Trump downplayed harsh comments he made about May's Brexit plan to the British tabloid The Sun on Thursday, using the term "fake news" to refer to the Sun story.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) about the news media in the U.K., the power of Rupert Murdoch, who owns The Sun along with Fox News in the U.S.

This segment aired on July 13, 2018.

