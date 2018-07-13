Here & Now
Putting Trump's U.K. And NATO Remarks In Historical Context05:38Play
President Trump will spend the weekend in the U.K. before he heads to Helsinki for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. His U.K. visit has drawn heavy criticism after an interview with The Sun newspaper in which he criticized Prime Minister Theresa May.
Here & Now's Robin Young gets reaction from Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer), professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a CNN political analyst.
This segment aired on July 13, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news