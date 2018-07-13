Here & Now
Wimbledon: A Treasured Summer Tradition In U.K. And Beyond06:04Play
Wimbledon is the world's oldest tennis tournament, and it occupies a special place in the hearts of many players. Former champion Boris Becker once called it the most important tournament there is. It's also a summer tradition across Britain, even for those who aren't lucky enough to nab tickets.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with The Independent's tennis corespondent Paul Newman about what makes Wimbledon unique, and the role of tradition at the tournament.
This segment aired on July 13, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news