Tuesday is Amazon Prime Day, when members can expect discounts on over 1 million goods from the online retailer.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off," about whether it's worth it to get a membership, what the day means for Amazon and how much office productivity might be lost.
This segment aired on July 16, 2018.
