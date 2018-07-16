Amazon Prime Day Preview: Are The Deals Worth A Membership?03:37
July 16, 2018
Tuesday is Amazon Prime Day, when members can expect discounts on over 1 million goods from the online retailer.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off," about whether it's worth it to get a membership, what the day means for Amazon and how much office productivity might be lost.

This segment aired on July 16, 2018.

