According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 60 million U.S. residents speak a language other than English at home. But more than 231 million Americans speak only English at home, and don't know another language well enough to communicate in it.

In the first part of a weeklong series on language, Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Marty Abbott, executive director of the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages, about ways to improve foreign language education.

