Speaking My Language

Why There's A Foreign Language Gap In The United States10:49
July 16, 2018
In this Sept. 9, 2013 photo, University of Miami professor Francisca Aquilo-Mora works with students in her Spanish language class in Coral Gables, Fla. (J Pat Carter/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In this Sept. 9, 2013 photo, University of Miami professor Francisca Aquilo-Mora works with students in her Spanish language class in Coral Gables, Fla. (J Pat Carter/AP)

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 60 million U.S. residents speak a language other than English at home. But more than 231 million Americans speak only English at home, and don't know another language well enough to communicate in it.

In the first part of a weeklong series on language, Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Marty Abbott, executive director of the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages, about ways to improve foreign language education.

Got a question about learning or speaking a foreign language? Let us know.

This segment aired on July 16, 2018.

