Indiana Planned Parenthood Location Closes After Harassment
The Planned Parenthood location in Indiana's second largest city, Fort Wayne, has shuttered its doors. Staff say the move came in the wake of intimidation, even though the location does not offer abortions.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Christie Gillespie (@CGillespiePPINK), president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky.
This segment aired on July 16, 2018.
