The University of Georgia recently released a study showing that an estimated 111 million metric tons of plastic garbage will pile up around the world by 2030. Plastic waste that could be recycled ends up in the oceans and in landfills, and there are plastics that can't be recycled at all.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jamie Garcia, polymer chemist at IBM, about how to make plastic that's easier to recycle and ways to improve the plastic recycling system.