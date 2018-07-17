Here & Now
The Russian woman who federal officials arrested Sunday appeared in court Tuesday. Mariia Butina was charged for conspiracy to act as an unregistered agent of the Russian government. Prosecutors say she tried to influence U.S. officials on behalf of an unnamed Russian official before the 2016 election.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR national security editor Phil Ewing (@philewing).
This segment aired on July 17, 2018.
