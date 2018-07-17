Here & Now
How News Media Reacted To The Trump-Putin Press Conference09:47Play
From Sean Hannity to Anderson Cooper, major media figures have been reacting since Monday to the summit and joint press conference between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young speak with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) about how news outlets are covering the story.
This segment aired on July 17, 2018.
