July 17, 2018
July 17, 2018
A photograph taken on July 17, 2018 in Moscow shows the front pages of Russia's main newspapers featuring pictures of the summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland. (Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
From Sean Hannity to Anderson Cooper, major media figures have been reacting since Monday to the summit and joint press conference between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young speak with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) about how news outlets are covering the story.

This segment aired on July 17, 2018.

