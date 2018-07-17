Here & Now
U.S. crude prices dropped around 5 percent on Monday, after The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that the Trump administration and other Western countries may take the unusual action of releasing emergency oil stockpiles to prevent prices from rising.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."
This segment aired on July 17, 2018.
