Here & Now
Researchers Manipulate Poliovirus To Treat Rare Brain Cancer05:52Play
Researchers have manipulated poliovirus with the common cold virus to extend the lives of people with glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive brain tumor.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Dr. Darell Bigner, a cancer research professor at the Duke University Medical Center, about how the treatment prolongs the lives of some patients with cancer.
This segment aired on July 17, 2018.
