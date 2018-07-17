Researchers Manipulate Poliovirus To Treat Rare Brain Cancer05:52
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 17, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
An electron micrograph of the poliovirus. (CDC/ Dr. Fred Murphy, Sylvia Whitfield via Wikimedia Commons)MoreCloseclosemore
An electron micrograph of the poliovirus. (CDC/ Dr. Fred Murphy, Sylvia Whitfield via Wikimedia Commons)

Researchers have manipulated poliovirus with the common cold virus to extend the lives of people with glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive brain tumor.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Dr. Darell Bigner, a cancer research professor at the Duke University Medical Center, about how the treatment prolongs the lives of some patients with cancer.

This segment aired on July 17, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news