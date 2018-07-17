Where Trump's Summit With Putin Fits As A Historical Moment09:50
July 17, 2018
President Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands before attending a joint press conference after a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. (Yuri Kadobnov/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump meets with lawmakers Tuesday as he deals with fallout from Monday's closed-door talks and joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

Hosts Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson take a look at the significance of the summit and what it might mean for the future with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh (@DrJimWalshMIT) and Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer), professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a CNN political analyst.

This segment aired on July 17, 2018.

